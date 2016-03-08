Inter plot move already for new Serie A arrival
06 September at 12:30According to the very latest reports from Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport, Inter Milan are already plotting a move for Fiorentina goalkeeper Alban Lafont, who joined the Viola from Toulouse over the summer.
This comes as Inter search for a potential long-term replacement for ageing goalkeeper Samir Handanovic who, although is still doing well for Inter now, is 34-years-old and therefore the Slovenian only has a handful of years left in the twilight of his career.
Lafont cost Fiorentina just €7 million plus bonuses, a good deal for a 19-year-old goalkeeper that many consider to be one of the best young goalkeepers in the world. He made his professional debut for Toulouse in 2015 at the age of 16 and, in 2016, was one of the only two goalkeepers on La Gazzette dello Sport’s list of the best U-20 players in the world; with Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma being the other.
