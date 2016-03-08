Inter plot move for transfer listed Barcelona star

10 August at 12:00
Inter Milan are still looking to strengthen their squad this summer. Even after the big signings of the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Diego Godin, the Nerazzurri still see room for improvement as they prepare for their first Serie A campaign under new boss Antonio Conte. 

Edin Dzeko is expected to arrive from Roma to strengthen the attack, whilst the club look at the likes of Cristiano Biraghi and Matteo Darmian as full-backs.

According to what has been reported by tuttosport, however, the club are also in the market for a central midfielder and the newspaper suggests that their top priority target is Barcelona's transfer listed midfielder Arturo Vidal. Inter were close to signing Vidal last summer but Barcelona sabotaged the move and signed the Chilean for themselves. Now there appears to be interest from the Catalan side in selling him and Inter could be first at the door for his purchase.

