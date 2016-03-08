Inter plot player plus cash deal for Roma star
11 May at 08:30Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini has had a breakthrough season with the Giallorossi, putting in some strong midfield performances alongside compatriot Nicolo Zaniolo. It is no wonder, therefore, that Pellegrini has been targeted by a number of top clubs, both in Italy and abroad.
Earlier this year, Manchester United were linked with a move for the Italian midfielder but the Red Devils failed to act and the Italian stayed in Rome. However, La Gazzetta dello Sport are now reporting that Inter Milan are very interested in signing Pellegrini.
Inter are prepared, as per La Gazzetta, to offer Romanian goalkeeper Ionut Radu, currently on loan at Genoa, in a player plus cash deal for the Roma midfielder; looking to capitalise on the Giallorossi's search for a new goalkeeper in order to sign their man.
