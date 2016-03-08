Inter plot shock swoop for Tottenham target
22 June at 10:15Ryan Sessegnon, Fulham and England starlet, is largely considered to be one of the future stars of the English national team and has attracted a lot of attention, and a large price-tag, after his confident performances; despite being just 19-years-old.
It had been widely reported that Tottenham Hotspur were leading the race for the Fulham man; with it even being suggested that the North London club were just steps away from completing the signing.
However, reports from English tabloid paper The Sun have suggested that Inter Milan are interested in the young player. Sessegnon, born in 2000, has a contract expiring with Fulham next summer and Inter are reportedly eager to work on a zero-parameter deal for the full-back then.
Sessegnon would fetch a high price if he were to be sold this summer, with Fulham eager to keep ahold of their man or receive around €40-€50m in compensation. However, with a deal expiring next summer, Inter could well swoop and bookmark the Englishman for then.
It is worth noting, however, that The Sun are not the most reliable source of news and, therefore, it would be worth waiting for further reports before committing too much belief in this rumour.
