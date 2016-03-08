Inter, important week for Politano

As FcInterNews.it writes, this will be a decisive week for Inter and Matteo Politano. Fiorentina are front runners for the signature of the former Sassuolo player.



In light of the likely long absence of Franck Ribery. The Inter forward is the first choice in attack for Vincenzo Montella , who has known him since his youth at Roma.



Politano made a bright start to his Inter career under Luciano Spalletti in his first season, making an astounding 48 appearances and scoring 6 goals in the process.



This season however, his time has been limited under Antonio Conte, who favours a 3-5-2 system and doesn't feel the integral need of Politano quite like the former manager. With Alexis Sanchez returning from injury in January, the month could also present an opportunity for Politano to exit for most consistent minutes.



The deal with Fiorentina could also involved in demand forward Chiesa.

Anthony Privetera