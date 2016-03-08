Inter, Politano: 'Conte is a great coach but I think Spalletti will stay'

09 May at 16:20
Inter Milan winger Matteo Politano, in his interview with Sport Mediaset, spoke on the rumours linking former Juventus and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte with a move Inter to replace Luciano Spalletti.

Speaking on the reports, Politano said that "I have never met [Conte] but he is a great coach, the numbers speak for him. But I think that Spalletti will stay next year: he has a contract. We are at his disposal and in the club. Redemption? We are working towards it, I hope it will go like this."

