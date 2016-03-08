Inter, Politano edges closer to Napoli move: talks for Llorente
23 January at 10:40These are very hot hours for Matteo Politano's future. Yesterday afternoon, Inter's winger met with his agent Davide Lippi to evaluate the latest offer from Napoli, worth around €25m. Meanwhile, Roma remain interested despite the relationship with Inter.
Furthermore, as reported by Calciomercato.com, Napoli's sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has also arrived in Milan. Last night, he with Lippi in person. Ongoing dialogues between the parties, as Politano wants to leave Inter to gain more playing time.
Napoli are serious in the pursuit, and last night's meeting confirms it and has fueled the optimism of the parties. A new summit is scheduled for tomorrow to try to get the deal to take off definitively, based on the agreement reached between Inter and Napoli.
The two clubs could also return to talk about Fernando Llorente. The Spanish striker is not finding room under Gattuso's orders and may be an alternative to Giroud, Conte's first choice for the attacking department.
