Inter, Politano has made a decision on his future
05 December at 17:00Inter forward Matteo Politano has made the decision about his future, amidst rumours that he will be leaving the Milanese club in January, according to a report from Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 26-year-old Italian forward has no intention of leaving the Nerazzurri in the upcoming January transfer window, despite his incredibly reduced role under coach Antonio Conte. The player wants to stay and prove to the 50-year-old Italian coach that he is deserving of more consistent minutes on the pitch.
So far this season Politano has made 12 appearances for the Nerazzurri across all competitions but has only started twice for the club. Furthermore, he has failed to play a full 90 minutes once this season, earning only 284 minutes in his 12 appearances. Considering his reduced role, it’s no surprise that he’s not scored a single goal or provided an assist for the league leaders this season.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments