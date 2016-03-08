Inter, Politano: 'Icardi is missed, but we have never questioned Spalletti'

Matteo Politano has spoken about the derby victory against Milan and the Icardi situation.

DERBY - "I'm happy for last night’s victory, it was an important derby that helped our cause in the race for the Champions League. Preparing for matches like the derby is easier. After yesterday's victory we said to each other that this Inter must always be like this, if we want to finish in third place. There are still so many matches to play.”

ICARDI - "It's normal for us to miss Icardi. He is a player who has been important to us, now we have only Lautaro up front so it is important to rest him too. The meeting between Inter and Icardi? They are things that concern the management, we think only of the field. Icardi, if he's okay, let's hope he gets back."

SPALLETTI - "I think the coach has never been questioned by anyone. The climate in the dressing room was seen yesterday, a strong, compact team and a united group.”