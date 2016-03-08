Inter, Politano is not for sale: the details
14 August at 14:00Matteo Politano is not for sale, far from it. The investment that Inter made to redeem the player from Sassuolo is the confirmation of how convinced they are about him, after a good first season.
Antonio Conte gladly keeps the attacker in the project, even though he isn't a typical second striker for the 3-5-2 formation. The manager appreciates Politano's qualities, such as his commitment and technical abilities.
In short, Politano is not on the market, although the Nerazzurri would consider offers of over €25-30m, although no offers in these amounts have arrived. In recent weeks, there was talk of a potential swap with Roma for Dzeko.
In reality, though, no negotiations have taken off in this sense. Therefore, the future of Politano is now made, which means that he can focus fully on the season that lies ahead.
