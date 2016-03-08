Inter, Politano is not for sale: the details

14 August at 14:00
Matteo Politano is not for sale, far from it. The investment that Inter made to redeem the player from Sassuolo is the confirmation of how convinced they are about him, after a good first season.

Antonio Conte gladly keeps the attacker in the project, even though he isn't a typical second striker for the 3-5-2 formation. The manager appreciates Politano's qualities, such as his commitment and technical abilities.

In short, Politano is not on the market, although the Nerazzurri would consider offers of over €25-30m, although no offers in these amounts have arrived. In recent weeks, there was talk of a potential swap with Roma for Dzeko.

In reality, though, no negotiations have taken off in this sense. Therefore, the future of Politano is now made, which means that he can focus fully on the season that lies ahead. 

For more news, visit our homepage. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.