Inter, Politano: 'It would be nice to win the derby'

Matteo Politano spoke to SportMediaset today about Inter’s two massive games in four days. "It would be a fantastic thing to win the derby against Milan, but first of all there is an important commitment in the Europa League. Icardi? He feels pain in the knee, he will decide when to come back. We hope to return soon. "





Inter host Eintracht Frankfurt in the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday, with the score goalless after the first leg. Then on Sunday they face local rivals Milan at the San Siro. Inter trail Milan by a single point and will be hoping to regain third position when the two face off on Sunday evening.