Inter, Politano now a market resource for Conte
20 December at 20:20Tomorrow Inter play at San Siro against Genoa, a game defined by Conte as 'fundamental' and a real match point to find the top spot in the standings with Juventus under the Christmas tree (via calciomercato.com).
Between injuries and suspensions, Conte is ready to field an unpublished tandem attack: Lukaku-Esposito. A choice that marks the umpteenth exclusion of Matteo Politano from the initial eleven.
From immovable holder with Spalletti to bench with Conte, the right side player is finished on the margins of the hierarchies of this new Inter , shaped according to the ideas of Conte coach and his 3-5-2, a formation that is not very compatible with Politano's characteristics.
Taken from Sassuolo in the summer of 2018, Matteo Politano was one of the most dangerous men in Spalletti's 4-2-3-1 thanks to his technical skills, so much so that, last June, Inter decided to exercise the right of redemption of 20 million, after having paid 5 for the loan.
An important purchase for the Nerazzurri club, which however did not save the Roman outsider from a fate as a bench player. Going backwards at the beginning of the season, Antonio Conte had five strikers at his disposal: Lautaro, Lukaku, Sanchez, Politano and the young Esposito. Right from the start the declared starting pair was Lautaro-Lukaku and the outside found himself chasing and elbowing for a starting shirt.
Politano appeared only 2 times in the initial eleven out of 14 appearances without ever leaving his mark. In its performance, it weighs a role that does not enhance its qualities . Conte therefore could try the trident to highlight its characteristics, but this did not happen for two reasons: the injury of Sanchez, who excluded this tactical solution, and finally the rise of Lautaro Martinez together with his partner in goal Lukaku.
So where and how will Politano be used? Does he have minutes at Inter left? If not, where is he going?
Dejan Kulusevski , Parma class 2000 striker owned by Atalanta, who is impressing Serie A and beyond. A meeting between the parties took place yesterday, a summit that ended with nothing done because of the 40 million valuation made by Atalanta and deemed excessive by Inter. It is here that Politano can enter the scene , much appreciated by Gasperini and already sought by Atalanta last summer, it can represent an excellent technical option to use as bait for Dejan.
Same script for another big man on Marotta's notebook, Federico Chiesa. In the summer, the arrival of the new President Commisso in Florence rejected the assaults of Juventus and Inter Milan, postponing their transfer, but the Nerazzurri have no intention of releasing the blow. To lower Fiorentina's high demands, Inter are planning to include the former Sassuolo striker in the deal , chased for the whole summer by Pradè and Montella.
Here is the new role of Politano, not compatible in Conte's form, but an important market pawn.
Anthony Privetera
