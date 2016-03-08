Inter, Politano removed from the market: the reason

Despite the formation of Antonio Conte, the 3-5-2, which doesn't really offer the winger any clear role, Politano will remain at the club. As the start of the season approaches, the manager doesn't want to be caught unprepared and thus the decision was taken.

Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri continue to work on the signing of Lukaku, who is currently training with Anderlecht until his future is resolved. In other words, Man Utd are looking to offload the players, although they remain firm in the negotiations.

In any case, Inter have seemingly shaken off the competition of Juventus, who had proposed a swap with Dybala recently. The deal, however, fell through as the Argentina striker decided to stay in Turin.