Inter, Politano suffers ankle injury in Champions League defeat to Dortmund

| ESAMI



Esami clinici e strumentali per @MPolitano16.

Gli accertamenti hanno evidenziato una distorsione della caviglia sinistra. Il report https://t.co/UFm6gI9LEk — Inter (@Inter) November 7, 2019

Inter forward Matteo Politano has suffered a distortion to his left ankle, according to an official press release from the Nerazzurri today.The 26-year-old Italian was brought on in place of 26-year-old striker Romelu Lukaku in the 73rd minute of the Nerazzurri’s Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund earlier this week, but suffered the injury only a few minutes after being substituted in.Politano has taken medical examinations today and yesterday to discover the extent of the injury, which will be reassessed over the next few weeks.The Nerazzurri said in their official press release:“Clinical and instrumental examinations, between yesterday and this morning, for Matteo Politano at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano.The investigations revealed a distortion of the left ankle. The condition of Politano, who in the first phase of treatment will have his ankle immobilised, will be reassessed in the coming weeks.”Apollo Heyes