Inter, Politano turned down opportunity to join Italian club

As reported by FCInterNews.it, the winger has rejected an approach from Genoa, who would be more than willing to make him a focal point of the team. Therefore, his future with the Nerazzurri remains uncertain ahead of the January transfer window.

Matteo Politano has failed to impress Antonio Conte thus far, spending most of his time on the bench. Recently, he also picked up an injury which has kept him out of action for two games. In spite of this, he doesn't seem too keen on moving.