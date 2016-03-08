Inter, Politano: 'Unfortunately I'll have to stop for a while, see you soon'

Purtroppo dovrò stare fermo per un po’: grazie a tutti per i messaggi, ci vediamo presto! pic.twitter.com/u2NGsYPt8q — Matteo Politano (@MPolitano16) November 7, 2019

Inter forward Matteo Politano commented on his ankle injury in a post on Twitter this afternoon.The 26-year-old Italian suffered an ankle injury only minutes into his Champions League appearance against Borussia Dortmund earlier this week, after being brought on in the 76th minute in place of former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.Politano posted a photo on Twitter alongside the caption: “Unfortunately I'll have to stop for a while: thanks for all the messages, see you soon.”The Nerazzurri forward has made 12 appearances for Inter so far this season but has failed to contribute a goal.Apollo Heyes