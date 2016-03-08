Inter, Politano unlikely to move to Roma but Napoli interested: the offer
22 January at 10:40The chances of Inter striker Matteo Politano joining Roma this month are getting smaller and smaller, but now Napoli are prepared to make an offer for the Italian, according to a report from Italian newspaper Leggo via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Giallorossi were supposed to send Italian full back Leonardo Spinazzola to Inter in exchange for the 26-year-old Italian forward Politano, but the deal collapsed after the Milanese side began to push for different terms in the deal. The Inter striker is a Roman native and childhood fan of the Giallorossi and so was understandably disappointed at the failed move.
The first alternative to Politano for Roma is Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri, the report continues. The other option is 24-year-old Belgian winger Adnan Januzaj, although the Liverpool forward is the clear preference of the Roman club.
Napoli are prepared to offer Inter €25 million for Politano, the report adds, as the Partenopei look to escape their poor form and start scoring more goals.
Apollo Heyes
