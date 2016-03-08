Inter, Politano: 'When you are at a great team like Inter, you always try to win something'
09 May at 14:20Inter Milan winger Matteo Politano has spoken to Sport Mediaset about his and his club's season:
"There are still three games left, we have a small advantage so we must be competent at reaching our goal as soon as possible. Chievo, despite being already relegated, gives no assurances, they will come to Milan with nothing to lose, with the free play.
"Sometimes we have missed the last key step to score but we have always played a good game, I am sure that in these three games we will also return to scoring many goals. Mauro Icardi and Lautaro Martinez are two strong strikers, so for us the game remains the same, they are both in a moment of important form, so it is right that the Mister makes his choices based on that.
"I'm satisfied with my season even if I wanted to score a few more goals to help the team, I will try to do that in these three games. When you are at a great team like Inter it is normal that you always try to win something, even if it is not easy, but from next year we will work harder for it."
