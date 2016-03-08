Inter, positives news on Barella and Sanchez from training
29 December at 18:15After struggling with a lot of injuries towards the end of the first half of the season, things are starting to look a bit better for Inter. As the Christmas break is currently underway, they have had more time to work on the recoveries of the injured players.
According to Sky Italia, both Barella and Sanchez trained with the group for the warm-up and half of the training session. In other words, they are both closing in on a return. By the looks of it, the midfielder will be available first.
