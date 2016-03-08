Inter prepare bid for Empoli’s Di Lorenzo: the details

Inter are monitoring the growth of Empoli’s right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo. His strength and personality are qualities noticed by Beppe Marotta: in his first season in Serie A, the Tuscan defender managed to convince everyone, also Roberto Mancini and Lele Oriali.

Last night, they were present in the stands of the Olimpico in Rome, just to study the performance of Di Lorenzo.



After the injury of Vrsaljko, the nerazzurri are looking for a right-back for the next season and although both Ausilio and Marotta are also interested in Darmian, Man United’s € 20 million request would be too much for the Nerazzurri who have now pounced on Di Lorenzo who has a lower price-tag than the former Torino star.

