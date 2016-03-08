Inter prepare contract offer for Man Utd midfielder
12 October at 14:35Serie A giants Inter are now reportedly readying a contract offer for Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic.
Matic was linked with a Serie A move even before he joined Man United from Chelsea but he joined the Red Devils under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho in the summer of 2017. But he has now fallen out of favor at the Old Trafford club under Ole Gunnar Solskajer.
Corriere dello Sport claim that Inter indeed are interested in the Serbian and they have already prepared a contract offer for the former Benfica star.
The report claims that the nerazzurri could even look to make an offer in January and they want to offer a three-year deal of about 5 million euros per season.
Matic's contract expires in the summer of 2020, which means that United are likely to accept a compensated fee to let the midfielder go. Matic has appeared only three times in the Premier League this season and his performances have come under criticism from United faithfuls.
He joined for a fee of 45 million euros.
