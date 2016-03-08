Inter prepare contract renewal for Antonio Candreva

25 October at 18:45
Antonio Candreva feels like a new player under the management of new Inter Milan head coach Antonio Conte. Under Conte, Candreva is showing his best performances since joining the Nerazzurri from Lazio and is quickly becoming an effective part of the Inter set-up.

According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are now considering renewing Candreva's contract, which currently expires in June 2021, by another year.

