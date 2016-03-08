Inter prepare maxi-offer for Dybala amid Man Utd links

02 August at 12:30
According to what has been reported by the Corriere della Sera this morning, Inter Milan are preparing a mega offer to send to Juventus for Paulo Dybala. The Nerazzurri are looking to take advantage of the Argentine's uncertainty about moving to Manchester United as they look to sabotage the Red Devils' approach.

United have offered Romelu Lukaku in a straight swap deal for the Argentine, which Juventus have seemingly accepted and are just now waiting for Dybala himself to accept a move to the Premier League club.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.