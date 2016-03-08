Inter prepare maxi-offer for Dybala amid Man Utd links
02 August at 12:30According to what has been reported by the Corriere della Sera this morning, Inter Milan are preparing a mega offer to send to Juventus for Paulo Dybala. The Nerazzurri are looking to take advantage of the Argentine's uncertainty about moving to Manchester United as they look to sabotage the Red Devils' approach.
United have offered Romelu Lukaku in a straight swap deal for the Argentine, which Juventus have seemingly accepted and are just now waiting for Dybala himself to accept a move to the Premier League club.
