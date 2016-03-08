Inter prepared to extend Brozovic's contract: the figures
23 April at 14:15Inter are looking to protect Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic on the transfer market and are ready to offer him a new contract, according to a report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri midfielder, who is contracted to the club until 2022, is wanted by top clubs around Europe, including Bayern Munich, Paris Saint Germain, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona. The player is considered essential to coach Antonio Conte and the Milanese club have no interest in selling him, so a new contract has been prepared.
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta is ready to negotiate a contract renewal with Brozovic, the report continues. His contract would be extended to 2023 and his wages would rise from €3.5 million net to €4.5 million net per season. The 27-year-old Croatian has made 32 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 2715 minutes. In that time, he has scored three goals and provided five assists.
Apollo Heyes
