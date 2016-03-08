Inter prepared to offer Nainggolan for impressive Cagliari midfielder
13 November at 15:30Inter are ready to approach Cagliari to sign another midfielder following the success of the Nicolò Barella transfer, according to a report from Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri are interested in 23-year-old Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nández. The player has impressed for the Sardinian side this season after joining from Argentine club Boca Juniors in the summer. So far this season Nández has made 13 appearances for the Rossoblu, scoring one goal and providing three assists in the process.
The Nerazzurri are so convinced by his strong performances and high level of play that they are prepared to offer Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan for him, the report continues. The midfielder is currently on loan with Cagliari after spending one unconvincing season with Inter, where he already appears more settled. Inter are looking to strengthen their midfielder in January and continue the race with Juventus for the Scudetto this season.
