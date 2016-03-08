Inter preparing move for out of contract Porto star

This summer Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio acquired two players whose contracts with their formers clubs expired in June - Kwadwo Asamoah and Stefan De Vrij. This summer another interesting player could arrive in the same manner, but this time from Porto.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are preparing a move for Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera, whose contract with Porto expires in June next year.



To date, the Nerazzurri are the favourites in the race for the player, however, there is also lively interest from England in Herrera, with Watford lurking in the background and looking to make a move.



Herrera joined Porto in 2013 from CF Pachuca and has since then collected 203 appearances for the Portuguese club, netting 27 goals and assisting another 32.



The 28-year-old is also an integral part of the Mexican national team, having appeared in 70 matches for his country since his debut in 2012 with a tally of 5 international goals.