Inter preparing top summer transfer market: Modric and Rakitic on the list but not only
19 February at 11:15Inter are expected to be the protagonists on the summer transfer market. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the club has a more rosy future thanks to good financial results as well as the end of the settlement agreement with UEFA.
After guaranteeing the signature of Diego Godin on a free transfer, the Nerazzurri are chasing other top targets, especially in the midfield. The interest in Luka Modric is not a mystery and there is also the appreciation for his compatriot Ivan Rakitic.
And it certainly does not end here. The increase in revenues makes it possible to minimize the restrictions of Financial Fair Play regulations after difficult years full of sacrifice, especially since the qualification to the Champions League on the horizon makes everyone calmer.
Thus, Marotta and Ausilio are already focused on strengthening the squad. There is a desire to return back to the top and once again win the Serie A title, for the first time since 2010 and try to end the Juventus monopoly.
