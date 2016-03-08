Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
27 June at 10:30Romelu Lukaku is one of Antonio Conte's big targets for the summer transfer market, with the former Chelsea and Juventus coach eager to reinforce his Inter Milan team with the Belgian star.
And according to Sky Sport, the parties are getting closer. Marotta and Ausilio are ready to satisfy their coach and have prepared their first offer to lure the attacker to the San Siro: a total of 70 million euros divided into 10 million for a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy set at 60 million.
According to reports, the Red Devils would have expressed an openness to a potential deal of this manner. Next week could be a decisive week for Lukaku's potential move to Inter.
The 26-year-old has an immense record in the Premier League, scoring 113 goals in over 200 appearances for Everton and Manchester United. Lukaku has also proved his worth in the Belgian national team, having scored a total of 48 international goals in 81 appearances for his country.
