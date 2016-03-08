Inter present new offer for wantaway Barcelona star: the latest
11 January at 14:20Arturo Vidal, only Vidal. The priority of Inter Milan has not changed in these days, despite the resistance of Barcelona, the Chilean remains a concrete target for the ongoing transfer market. This was also confirmed yesterday by the Nerazzurri's CEO Giuseppe Marotta in an interview with Radio Rai.
Beyond the denials coming from Spain, Vidal remains on the market and could leave before January 31st. As reported by Mundo Deportivo (via calciomercato.com), Inter expect a response from Barcelona to a new offer that they have recently presented: 2 million for an initial loan deal and 15 million as an option to buy the player at the end of the season - a total of 17 million euros.
This is a figure close to the initial requests of the Blaugrana, which at the moment have another priority, deciding whether to continue with Valverde on the bench after the Supercup defeat against Atletico Madrid. These are decisive days on both fronts and Inter await, having already received the approval of the former Juventus man.
