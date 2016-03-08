Inter president Zhang likes video of Mourinho’s gesture

08 November at 14:20
After Manchester United defeated Juventus 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium last night, Jose Mourinho responded to the insults of the Bianconeri crowd by entering the field and cupping his hand by his ear, as if to say “what were you saying?”
 
This gesture will surely be discussed in the coming hours and days as the post-match buzz dies down. One thing of interest is that new Inter Milan president Steven Zhang left a like on a video on Instagram of Mourinho winding up the Juve fans.
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.