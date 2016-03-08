Inter president Zhang likes video of Mourinho’s gesture
08 November at 14:20After Manchester United defeated Juventus 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium last night, Jose Mourinho responded to the insults of the Bianconeri crowd by entering the field and cupping his hand by his ear, as if to say “what were you saying?”
This gesture will surely be discussed in the coming hours and days as the post-match buzz dies down. One thing of interest is that new Inter Milan president Steven Zhang left a like on a video on Instagram of Mourinho winding up the Juve fans.
