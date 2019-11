Inter propose swap deal with Genoa: the players involved

According to today's edition of Il Secolo XIX ( via Calciomercato.com ), Inter and Genoa could be making business once again in the January transfer window. Both sides are looking to reinforce the squad, and perhaps a swap could do the trick.The Nerazzurri are looking for a new club for Matteo Politano, who has had little game time in Antonio Conte 3-5-2 at the start of the season, as the report highlights. For Genoa, having just lost Christian Kouame to a serious injury, the Italian represents a welcome profile.In exchange, Inter have asked for the 20-year-old striker Andrea Pinamonti, who left the San Siro side on a permanent basis this summer for a fee of €18m. However, per the report, this proposal hasn't exactly warmed up the Genoa leadership.It remains to be seen if the negotiations between the parties will continue, though it seems they have hit a dead end already. In any case, the market search continues.