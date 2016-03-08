Inter propose swap deal with Genoa: the players involved
19 November at 12:00According to today's edition of Il Secolo XIX (via Calciomercato.com), Inter and Genoa could be making business once again in the January transfer window. Both sides are looking to reinforce the squad, and perhaps a swap could do the trick.
The Nerazzurri are looking for a new club for Matteo Politano, who has had little game time in Antonio Conte 3-5-2 at the start of the season, as the report highlights. For Genoa, having just lost Christian Kouame to a serious injury, the Italian represents a welcome profile.
In exchange, Inter have asked for the 20-year-old striker Andrea Pinamonti, who left the San Siro side on a permanent basis this summer for a fee of €18m. However, per the report, this proposal hasn't exactly warmed up the Genoa leadership.
It remains to be seen if the negotiations between the parties will continue, though it seems they have hit a dead end already. In any case, the market search continues.
