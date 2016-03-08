Inter provide update on Mauro Icardi via Twitter

15 February at 16:30
Inter, through its official profile on Twitter, have explained the physical condition of their striker Mauro Icardi, who isn't on the best of terms with the Nerazzurri fans. 
 
"Due to an inflammation in his right knee, he didn't train today. Instead, he had a session o physiotherapy at the Suning Sports Centre, led by Appiano Gentile," the tweet read. 
 
According to Spalletti, Inter's manager, Icardi refused to be a part of the squad that faced Rapid Wien last night, and the injury may well be the reason. However, this wasn't mentioned by Spalletti at the press conference on Wednesday. 
 

