Inter provide update on Mauro Icardi via Twitter

"Due to an inflammation in his right knee, he didn't train today. Instead, he had a session o physiotherapy at the Suning Sports Centre, led by Appiano Gentile," the tweet read.

According to Spalletti, Inter's manager, Icardi refused to be a part of the squad that faced Rapid Wien last night, and the injury may well be the reason. However, this wasn't mentioned by Spalletti at the press conference on Wednesday.

.@MauroIcardi a causa di un'infiammazione al ginocchio destro oggi non ha svolto l’allenamento: per lui una seduta di fisioterapia al “Centro Sportivo Suning” di Appiano Gentile #FCIM — Inter (@Inter) 15 februari 2019

Inter, through its official profile on Twitter, have explained the physical condition of their striker Mauro Icardi, who isn't on the best of terms with the Nerazzurri fans.