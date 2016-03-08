Inter provide update on Mauro Icardi via Twitter
15 February at 16:30Inter, through its official profile on Twitter, have explained the physical condition of their striker Mauro Icardi, who isn't on the best of terms with the Nerazzurri fans.
"Due to an inflammation in his right knee, he didn't train today. Instead, he had a session o physiotherapy at the Suning Sports Centre, led by Appiano Gentile," the tweet read.
According to Spalletti, Inter's manager, Icardi refused to be a part of the squad that faced Rapid Wien last night, and the injury may well be the reason. However, this wasn't mentioned by Spalletti at the press conference on Wednesday.
.@MauroIcardi a causa di un'infiammazione al ginocchio destro oggi non ha svolto l’allenamento: per lui una seduta di fisioterapia al “Centro Sportivo Suning” di Appiano Gentile #FCIM— Inter (@Inter) 15 februari 2019
