Inter, PSG no longer keen on Icardi redemption as Juventus lurk

Therefore, Juventus are back in the game. Although Icardi had a strong start to his adventure in France, the last few months have been tougher and in the end, he hasn't fully lived up to the hefty €70m price tag. As for Inter, they are now strangled, while the Bianconeri are smiling.



By the looks of it, it will be easier to lower the price tag as the redemption would have paid off the Lukaku investment for the Nerazzurri. With their backs against the wall, therefore, a lot can now happen.

This is a figure that the Nerazzurri have relied on. However, a year later, Icardi is still a problem for Inter as Juventus remain lurking in the background. According to reports from Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via IlBianconero.com ), PSG are no longer so convinced about redeeming the player.