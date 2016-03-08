Inter punished by a scouted player

11 November at 22:00
Piero Ausilio, Inter sporting director, was at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia stadium in Bergamo to scout Gianluca Mancini, Italian Under 21 international center back born in 1996.

Moreover, Mancini has scored one of the fourth goal that gave Atalanta the victory 4-1 against Inter.
 The loss left Inter third, six points behind Italian leader Juventus, which was playing at AC Milan later, and three behind Napoli, which beat Genoa 2-1 on Saturday.

Inter had won six straight and hadn’t lost since falling 1-0 at home to Parma on Sept. 15.
“We weren’t ready for this match,” Inter coach Luciano Spalletti said, as reported on Whashington Post. “Our standards dropped. After a series of victories it doesn’t mean things run automatically. We need to work on that".

Emanuele Giulianelli

