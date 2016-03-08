Inter push for Man Utd star, club in pole revealed
14 September at 14:55According to the Spanish press despite the interest of Atletico Madrid in Anthony Martial, Inter Milan are pushing with his entourage in order to get the French winger. Atletico Madrid are in pole position to sign Martial from Manchester United despite Inter’s interest in the player.
Anthony Martial has been struggling in Manchester United under Jose Mourinho who’s known to be very stubborn with his players. He demands certain attitude from all players with no exceptions. The latest problem that rose between Mourinho and the French international is when he had to leave pre-season camp to attend the birth of his child, which Mourinho didn’t take very well. The club reportedly fined Martial for leaving the pre-season camp to attend the birth of his child. Martial has been left out of the squad against Tottenham Hotspur in which the Red Devils were thrashed 3-0 at home. He was an unused substitute the following week against Burnley in which the Red Devils won 2-0 against the Clarets.
