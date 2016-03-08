Inter push to gift Conte Fiorentina starlet
02 June at 13:15Federico Chiesa, despite Fiorentina's abysmal end to the season on a whole, had a fairly good term with the Viola; impressing many and breaking into Roberto Mancini's Italian national side.
Chiesa has, deservedly, attracted the attention of a number of top clubs, with Napoli, Juventus, Inter and Chelsea, amongst others, all expressing an interest in the Italian forward.
According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport today, Chiesa is, in fact, a the top of new Inter manager Antonio Conte's wish-list, eager to bring him to the Nerazzurri. Inter must now work on a deal to sign the winger but it will not be easy. Fiorentina are demanding at least €70m for Chiesa but there is the chance that Inter could lessen the blow with the addition of a player exchange.
