Inter pushing to sign Giroud today despite competition from Lazio and Tottenham

Inter are working hard to sign outgoing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, with both Tottenham and Lazio providing competition for his signature, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.The report details how the Nerazzurri are in contact with the Frenchman’s entourage to attempt to finalise a deal and bridge the gap between the two parties. The player seems close to joining fellow Italian side Lazio with Spurs also set to make an attempt to sign him, owing to the injury to English forward Harry Kane. Inter are in second place, which led them to consider both Goran Pandev and Islam Slimani, although these options were unconvincing.The Milanese side are now working incredibly hard to secure his signature, the report continues. Coach Antonio Conte insists on having Giroud as back up for Romelu Lukaku, with Alexis Sanchez’s most recent performance further convincing Inter that they need to sign a new forward. Inter believe that Giroud could make the difference in the title race against Juventus.Apollo Heyes