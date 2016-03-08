Inter, Radja Nainggolan injured in Milan derby
21 October at 21:15The Milan derby remains goalless after nearly half an hour, with neither team able to quite crack a goal out of the game thus far. Inter had a goal disallowed, after Vecino made a slight touch on a cross, meaning that Mauro Icardi was offside as the Argentine thumped the ball into the back of the net.
Despite playing well, Inter have now been faced with a mini crisis – with Belgian central midfielder Radja Nainggolan having to be substituted due to an injury suffered in a 50-50 with former Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia. Biglia was booked but both appeared to get hurt in the incident.
Nainggolan has been replaced by Borja Valero but with big games coming up in the next 8 days against Barcelona in the Champions League and then Lazio in the league, Inter will be hoping that the Belgian’s injury is not too serious.

October 21, 2018
