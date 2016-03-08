Inter, Radja Nainggolan warns Barcelona
05 October at 10:00One of Inter Milan’s marquee summer signings was the purchase of Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan, as the Nerazzurri looked to strengthen their midfield upon their return to the UEFA Champions League. So far for Inter, they have won two out of two UCL fixtures; coming back from behind in both to grab important 2-1 victories.
Speaking after Wednesday’s Champions League game against PSV Eindhoven, Nainggolan spoke to Tuttosport about the match; reflecting also on the thought of a return to the Belgian national team:
“Physically I'm feeling better but I'm still not at the top of my game yet; I try to give some more experience to this team.
“A return to the National team is completely out of the question but I think I made the right choice; I can not always keep waiting and my head is free.
“It was difficult for me to leave Rome but things in football do not always depend on the players.
“Last year with Roma we showed we could beat [Barcelona] and Inter can go to Spain with complete peace of mind because for qualifying it will be enough to beat PSV and do something special in London.”
