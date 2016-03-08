Inter raise Barella offer, agreement with Cagliari not far

Inter pursuit of Nicolò Barella is drawing to a close after months of negotiations.



According to Sky Sports, a meeting took place between the Nerazzurri and Cagliari and the Champions League club are prepared to raise their offer for the midfielder to €45 million.



Barella is widely expected to join Inter having turned down an offer from Roma.



Roma matched Cagliari’s €50 million asking price by including Defrel in the deal, but the player only has eyes for Inter.



Inter have been determined not to be drawn into a bidding war for the player and have been reluctant to budge much over their initial offer.



Today also marked the start of Inter preseason training and according to Inter TV the team had to endure a double session.



The entire morning was dedicated to athletic tests, while the tactical session began at 6 pm, with a 6 against 2 ball possession.

