Inter raise offer for Dzeko
10 July at 09:50According to the reports from the Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, Inter Milan have raised their offer for Roma's Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko.
Dzeko has been linked heavily with a move away from the Italian capital and the Nerazzurri have been long-since named as favourites.
However, after Roma managed to meet their capital gains by the end of June, the club changed their stance on Dzeko, raising their asking price from 10 million to 20 million euros.
The Gazzetta are reporting that Inter have now raised their offer up to 12 million but it is unclear as to whether or not the side will accept this offer.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments