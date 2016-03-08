Inter raise offer for Dzeko

10 July at 09:50
According to the reports from the Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, Inter Milan have raised their offer for Roma's Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko.

Dzeko has been linked heavily with a move away from the Italian capital and the Nerazzurri have been long-since named as favourites.

However, after Roma managed to meet their capital gains by the end of June, the club changed their stance on Dzeko, raising their asking price from 10 million to 20 million euros.

The Gazzetta are reporting that Inter have now raised their offer up to 12 million but it is unclear as to whether or not the side will accept this offer.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.