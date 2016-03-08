Inter-Rakitic: Nerazzurri serious about the Barcelona midfielder, the details
09 February at 13:35From Luka Modric to Ivan Rakitic. Inter's dream on the transfer market still speaks Croatian. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, in fact, the Nerazzurri could shift their attention from the Ballon d'Or winner to his teammate from the national team.
The relationship between Rakitic and Barcelona is not ideal, with the recent purchase of Frenkie de Jong annoying the Croatian midfielder and his agent. In addition to his agent Canals, Rakitic's father Luka and elder brother Dejan manage the businesses of the player. Together with his wife Raquel Mauri, they could really persuade Rakitic to leave Barcelona.
The Blaugrana could perhaps decide to sacrifice the thirty-one year old and in that case, Inter would be ready to take advantage of it. For now, however, Rakitic is still tied to Barcelona by a contract until 2021 with a 125 million euro release clause. For this reason, a sale would only be possible if the player came out officially and asked the Catalan club for the go-ahead.
