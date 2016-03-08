Inter, Ranocchia after Champions League defeat to Barcelona: 'A great sorrow!'

Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia posted a photo on Twitter today commenting on the Nerazzurri’s 2-1 defeat to Barcelona last night in the Champions League.The 31-year-old Italian, who didn’t feature in last night’s game, posted a photo of the squad with the caption: “A great sorrow! Let's think about the next one.”Ranocchia was deployed by Inter coach Antonio Conte for the club’s opening two victories of the season, against Lecce and Cagliari, due to an injury for former Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin.Apollo Heyes