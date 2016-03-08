Inter, Ranocchia: 'Winning the derby gives us an important boost'
19 March at 19:00Inter Milan beat AC Milan 3-2 at the weekend to claim another Milan derby victory under head coach Luciano Spalletti. Milan came into the game in much better form before Inter surprised them on the night and secured an important three points in their pursuit of Champions League football; as well as the bragging rights over their rivals.
Speaking to Ansa after the game, Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia said the following:
"We are delighted to have overtaken Milan and left Roma behind. Then, winning a derby is nice but winning two even better. We also pulled out of a somewhat complicated situation even if the road is still long. It was also important to give an answer to the whole environment and to the fans. And above all to ourselves: we did it. Winning the derby is one of those victories that can give us and will give us an important boost that we needed right now."
