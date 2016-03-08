Rapid Vienna have won none of their last 10 games in European competition against Italian sides (D3 L7). In fact, their last such victory came in the UEFA Cup in September 1990 and it was against Inter Milan (2-1).

Since the inaugural season of the UEFA Europa League in 2009-10, Rapid Vienna have lost the most games in the competition (23).

The last Austrian side to win away in Italy were Red Bull Salzburg against Lazio back in September 2009 (UEFA Europa League) – this is the only occasion that an Austrian side has won away in Italy in the last 11 such meetings (D4 L6).

Internazionale are looking to qualify for the last 16 of a European cup competition for the first time since 2014-15, when they eventually lost over two legs to VfL Wolfsburg in the UEFA Europa League.

There were eight yellow cards given in the first leg of this tie between Rapid Vienna and Inter Milan, including four in the 81st minute or later. Only three games have seen more cautions in the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League.





Inter Milan managed to claim a 1-0 win on the away leg in Vienna but now face Rapid Vienna at the San Siro this evening, the Nerazzurri looking to progress into the next round.