Inter reach agreement with Lukaku: the latest
21 June at 09:30Inter Milan continues to work on the Lukaku front, with the Manchester United striker remaining the great transfer market target to reinforce the attack. It promises to be a very long and complicated negotiation, considering the English club's asking price of 80 million euros. However, the Nerazzurri have an ace up their sleeve: an agreement with the player.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, in fact, Marotta and Ausilio found a rough agreement with Lukaku on the basis of a salary of 6.5 million euros net per season. The player is pushing for a move to Italy and would like to play in Antonio Conte's team.
As mentioned, the Red Devils' request is 80 million but the player has already asked to be sold and launched several messages of love from distance to Inter and Conte.
On July 20 the two clubs will face each other in a friendly match and the Belgian would like to play the match in a striped jersey. However, the dream remains complicated because first Marotta and Ausilio have to sell and deal with the Mauro Icardi situation. But the agreement with the player is in place and is strong, which may give the Nerazzurri a bigger chance.
Go to comments