Inter reach contract agreement with Barcelona midfielder
28 December at 23:55Arturo Vidal's relationship with Barelona has hit boiling point, with the Chilean international ready to depart Spain to link up with former boss Antonio Conte at Inter.
The friction between the two clubs reached its tipping point earlier in the month when Vidal's agent allegedly held talks with the Spanish champions earlier this month after the South American was left out of the starting side for the clash with Real Madrid.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are ready to offer the former Juve man a two-year contract to lure him to the San Siro as soon as January.
Reports claim that Inter are a little turned off by the transfer fee, which Barcelona still expect to reach 15-20 million for the 32-year-old, a fee which Marotta and Inter won't be bullied into.
Despite the negativity, Vidal has scored 5 times in 19 appearances for Barcelona, a statistic in which he believes he deserves more first team minutes for.
Anthony Privetera
