Inter ready €30m offer for Manchester City midfielder
15 April at 16:00Inter Milan are constantly on the look out for ways they can strengthen their squad ahead of next season. Inter currently sit in third in Serie A and, barring a poor run of form fairly recently, the Nerazzurri have been far and away the third best team in the country this season, behind Juventus and Napoli.
Inter need to strengthen their midfield, with the club looking at Real Madrid star Luka Modric as a priority last summer. After Modric had a brilliant World Cup with Croatia in Russia, helping his nation reach the final and winning the ballon d'or as a result of this, Modric was seen as the perfect signing for Inter. However, the club attempted to get the Croatian to cancel his contract so that the Nerazzurri could sign him on a free. This was met with much backlash and criticism from Madrid and La Liga; who claimed that this was in total disregard of the rules.
Now, Tuttosport suggest that Inter have turned their attention elsewhere when it comes to scouting their next central midfield star. Tuttosport are reporting that they are very interested in Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan; the German likely costing Inter in the region of €30m - making qualification for the Champions League an absolute must for the Nerazzurri.
