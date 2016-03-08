Inter ready to challenge Juventus for Chiesa

Federico Chiesa continues to be a hot target for Juventus. In the summer, the Italian youngster came really close to joining the Turin side, though it all fell apart once Fiorentina's new owners came in.

In fact, the situation is anything but simple. Before the change of ownership, the negotiations were moving along well. An agreement was even reached with Chiesa on a five-year deal, as our writer Nicola Balice points out , while Juve were at work to lower the €70m request.

Once Rocco Commisso arrived, however, the negotiations were completely blocked. Therefore, as Balice continues, the Bianconeri will most likely make a new attempt next summer, though they won't be alone in the race this time out.

Inter are ready to enter the race, after expressing their interest in the player. The first inquiries have been carried out, and the clubs are planning their strategy for the summer, even though there is a lot of time until then.