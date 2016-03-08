Inter ready to challenge Juventus for Italy starlet
13 August at 11:00Federico Chiesa is widely considered to be one of the brightest young prospects in Italian football. The Fiorentina winger impressed many with his mature performances over the past few years, including strong showings at the European U21 Championships with Italy this summer.
Chiesa has been a longtime target of Juventus, the Bianconeri largely considered to be the frontrunners for his signature. Napoli and Chelsea have also been suggested in the past as potential suitors of the Italian.
However, the Corriere della Sera are now reporting that Inter Milan will challenge Juve for Chiesa's signature; when Fiorentina eventually sell the player. It is believed that the Italian winger will stay with the Viola for this season, before moving elsewhere next summer.
All eyes will be on Chiesa this season to see how he performs and if he can earn himself a big move to a top club.
